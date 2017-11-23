Giving Thanks To The Ultimate Thanksgiving Heel, Ted DiBiase

Last week we gave you some of the most bizarre quotes heard from the original Survivor Series in 1987. Tucked inside that post was a cranberry sauce-sized small serving of that beautiful, legendary, holiday-specific Ted DiBiase promo:

“While you poor people out there are polishing the few pennies you have left after splurging on Thanksgiving Dinner … ” is how the best holiday-themed heel promo package I’ve ever seen, courtesy of Ted DiBiase, began. What followed was his greatest hits of being a total jerk.

On this special day, however, we’re diving into this promo like the main course it is. We’re pulling up to the table and pulling quotes in order to set ourselves up for the most success possible this Thanksgiving season.

The clip starts off with Jesse “The Body” Ventura saying that out of all the people in the world, he would most like to see how the Million Dollar Man spends his Thanksgiving.

I don’t know Jesse’s life, but I think the power rankings for this particular list would be topped by Andre The Giant for the sheer amount of food he could take in, followed by Bobby Heenan just for how diverse his family is. Imagine the spread in front of Andre. Imagine the chatter at the Heenan Family table. There’s a 100 percent chance it’s more interesting than anything our families are talking about on Thanksgiving.

Anyway, gather the family ’round the laptop and chew on this masterpiece. For dessert, we’ll extract Thanksgiving lessons to live by, simply doing the opposite of what DiBiase does.