Terry Funk Would Love To Wrestle Ric Flair One More Time

WWE Network

The pro wrestling world received a horrible scare a couple of weeks ago, when news came out that Ric Flair had been hospitalized. For several days, things looked very dire, but luckily, Flair’s health took a turn for the better. Since then, he has been on the mend, and has even released a video statement (and a new shirt).

The world just isn’t ready to lose Flair just yet, because nothing and no one will ever be able to replace the Nature Boy. Flair retired back at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, of course, and no one really counts that Hulk Hogan Australia tour or Flair’s run in TNA, so he essentially has been done with wrestling for a decade now.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t a thousand pro wrestlers who would love to be able to lace ’em up and take on the greatest of all time. And that long list includes even one of his greatest rivals, Terry Funk.