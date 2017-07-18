The Aces and Ehs Of GFW Impact 7/13/17: Impact’s Finest

YouTube

NOTE: Please forgive the extreme tardiness of this week’s installment, which was due to circumstances out of everyone’s control.

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend.

Before we start with this (well, last) week’s in-depth look at the kingdom of the owl, I want to address the Alberto El Patron situation. Specifically because this edition of Impact is a key example of just how frustrating it is to see how good Alberto is and can be onscreen, while reconciling that he regularly throws all that goodwill away in his real life. Arguably, the signs were there that Alberto shouldn’t have been made the face of the company because of his past behavior behind-the-scenes. But then you see how good he is here, when he cares in the ring or when he’s giving a fired up babyface promo, and you remember and even realize why Impact made the decision in the first place. He’s just absolutely on fire here — and the crowd absolutely adores him — so I admit I can’t help but feel guilty enjoying his work here. Because really, it’s such enjoyable, genuinely good work, and it’s the exact opposite of pretty much every report about Alberto outside of it all. I know, I know: Welcome to professional wrestling.

Now for some good housekeeping: You can follow me on Twitter here (and see why my recap ended up late), With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. And don't forget to watch Impact on Pop at 8 pm on Thursdays so you can read these pieces and share them with the online world.

Previously: “Fourth of July” season was upon us, and as that is definitively “not a thing,” it wasn’t exactly the best way to follow up Slammiversary.