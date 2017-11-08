The Best And Worst Of 205 Live 11/7/17: Liv And Let Die

Tumblr

Previously on 205 Live, Drew Gulak started a war against Halloween, Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander clowned around, and there was a four-man, pumpkin smashing extravaganza in which I missed an opportunity to make a joke about someone hitting a gourdbuster.

Previously on Raw, Enzo Amore got beat by U.K. Champion Pete Dunn.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, too.

Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means a lot.

And now, the best and worst of 205 Live for November 7th, 2017.