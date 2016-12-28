Hey, Blue Team!
I’m still not sure what a Wild Card Final is, but I like it. This week’s Smackdown is another good show with their focus remaining on the wrestling. Not a Miz TV broadcast or a trip to the Ambrose Asylum in sight. There are a couple of miscues and a little sloppiness, but that doesn’t stop the majority of matches from being a lot of fun. The show also manages to provide some surprises, which are always welcome.
It’s the last Smackdown of 2016, and what a year it’s been for the blue brand. It changed networks, days, announce teams, names, it went live … it even became its own brand again. This year gave us James Ellsworth and Heath Slater’s family, it brought back Rhyno and Curt Hawkins, and almost brought back Shelton Benjamin. They made Naomi glow this year and presented The Miz with an opportunity to shine. Not to mention the addition of Talking Smack, and what a breath of fresh air that has been. And just imagine a year ago there being an episode of Smackdown where a title would change hands or one featuring the return of John Cena, let alone both of those in one night. Impossible.
Thank you for letting me guide you through the best and worst of Smackdown this year. Here’s to more “bests” than “worsts” in the new year.
And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for December 27th, 2016.
“What was the purpose of the security guard uniform?”
Because it shows just how wacky and crazy and goofy Dean Ambrose is! He uses too much sugar in his coffee! He dresses up as The Mountie! He beats up dummies! He puts slime in briefcases! He attacks opponents with ketchup! What a kooky nut!
Judging by the fact that the security guards were still in ear shot Dean likely put on the getup just to get within striking distance.
They should do another backstage interview with AA like they did after Dallas where both dudes were on the edge of breaking down into tears. That was great to see, both guys working for each other and finally realizing that they achieved something significant that they probably wouldn’t have individually
Oh yay, Cena in the main event at Royal Rumble, against AJ Styles, again, yay
Seriously. “Yay, Cena’s here to squash AJ’s momentum, tie Flair’s record, and go to Wrestlemania to beat the Undertaker into retirement. Hooray.”
I saw it as the complete opposite.
I was all “yay! Cena gets screwed out of the title at the Rumble and won’t be there to win the Rumble match itself”
Dude… Fuck John Cena.
I think Dean wearing the costume was to be funny, him just Stone Colding and whopping ass is “cooler” but I think Ambrose is going for goofy not to be taken too seriously idk I find it endearing in a Daffy Duck way.
I’m glad you all enjoyed the show at home, because being there live was a bit different. Every single commercial break was so painfully obvious in house, it really ruined the pacing of the action in-ring. I’m not just talking the typical rest hold spots either. It was really bizarre live, so I’m glad it didn’t play that way at home.
I was disappointed in the crowd’s reaction to American Alpha. After seeing them win the NXT titles in Dallas, this felt pale in comparison. Maybe if the crowd knew Jason was from Chicagoland (Orland Park in the house) they might have been a bit more excited. His family was a ringside all night and they were having a blast.
Special worst for the merch stands not having a single shirt for Becky or Alexa (or anything, from what I could tell.) They only had Nikki’s newest shirt. You can’t sell merch for stuff that’s not out for sale, WWE.
The poor crowd reaction for the alphas is hardly surprising IMHO. I’m with Justin when he says that some title changes are super telegraphed, but at least you should give the crowd a reason to care for the wrestlers. SD followers that are not familiar with NXT don’t even know who these guys are, except that they wear matching singlets.
I don’t necessarily disagree; it was a major surprise (if I hadn’t been so far up in the upper deck, my shocked face could have been the next crowd reaction moment, lol) but I meant more so their overall reaction from a crowd that is intensely pro-hometown wrestlers. Their entrance reaction was sad considering they’re extremely talented young athletes who have put on great matches on SD shows. TBH, I was sure they would lose since it was Jordan’s hometown visit. I guess I’m spoiled after their NXT Dallas crowd. That was something I’ll never forget… that whole show was an experience I hope every wrestling fan gets to have some day. I just wished for more of a moment for those guys. It’s pretty obvious this was the backup storyline with the injuries of Ryder and Heath :(
Im glad when they came back out during the commercial break, the crowd went nuts and gave them a you deserve it chant. but yeah, the commercial breaks were horrrrid in house!
I don’t watch NXT like a LOT of people don’t so I don’t know much about AA, that’s why I didn’t really cheer them. I mean love that they spam Suplex moves, that instantly gets you over with a smart but they haven’t done anything for me to cheer them on just yet. The commercials segments were painfully odd in house though.
I don’t know about you guys, but when Becky Lynch went for the Pentagon Jr arm breaker, I full-on marked out.
I couldn’t figure out what she was doing, the way she was positioning Alexa, and then when she hit it, I freaking lost it, too. That was awesome. Becky is so damned good.
It was unexpectedly savage…and I liked it.
100% broke out in a Cero Miedo chant by my lonesome and it was a good time.
You can see where it happened in last night’s SmackDown! discussion thread because there are roughly 50 comments that are a variation of “Bexagon Dark”. It was beautiful.
Yep, and now we’re fantasy booking La Luchadora as Becky’s Dark Master.
I said this on the results page-
Giving AA the titles was a mistake. The Wyatts has a very interesting storyline going, and any deviation from that just to do a rehash of the Bryan storyline is silly. Same goes for the idea that Harper needs to be removed. In the long run, both of those things should happen. But it’s pretty obvious that pulling the trigger now is solely due to the injuries plaguing the division. Plus, you now makes the Wyatts look like crap, because after all their “unbeatable,” build up, they lose to a beat up, tired AA that even Slyno didn’t lose to.
Not to mention that its a detriment to AA’s potential legacy. A title win is a title win, yes. But doing it this way deprives these young men of a proper build up, a proper feud, their underdog story and it will forever be marked that their first title reign came as an alternative storyline to the damn Hype Bros. As over dramatic as that is, the champs now have no momentum and no reply character. As we all know, that’s a recipe for disaster on the main roster.
No real character*
Echoing a sentiment here….but yeah, fuck John Cena. Yes it was nice to have him back and all, but I couldn’t agree more with how the tone of his promo basically said, ‘Yeah I’m winning the title at the Rumble, and there’s nothing you can do about it.’ Nevermind the fact that AJ is the best thing going in the company. It’ll just be all CENAWINSLOL all over again.
Think it would be interesting if he built up this expectation in all of us (read: I’m right there with you) only to get fucked up, and have to face the consequences in dealing with the Undertaker.
There’s actually a storyline in there that would work… Cena loses clean to AJ again and pulls a Foley / Rumble 2000 after that. If he can’t hang anymore, he should retire… So he challenges Undertaker at WM.
I just hope to God that WM doesn’t have Cena and Reigns entering as the 2 champions. I’m already selling my Rumble tickets because I don’t have time to drive an hour to San Antonio to watch Cena in a main event. Fuck him.
I’m with @The Lunatic. I like the idea that no matter what, Brock Lesnar’s one he can’t beat (at least not consistently) is Goldberg, and I like the concept that as good as he is, John Cena can’t beat AJ Styles. There’s always someone better.
Hats off to Randy Orton doing his thing. Honestly, I think he’s doing great work in dealing with the young bulls, being a part of things bigger than himself, and just being involved in general. Compared to the “Face that Runs the Place” guy who talks about how this is his life, then disappears to film shows and movies, Orton is the old guard pushing the new, and I dig that, despite some shitty gimmicks and glowy eyes.
So the whole US Open challenge bit where he was working with new guys every week and making everyone look like a million bucks didn’t do a lot for you huh?
And the same Randy who just had a highly publicized appearance on the USA Network show Shooter? Or the one that was in 12 rounds 2?
@Amaterasu’s Son no that did a lot for me… at the time. And I can appreciate you pointing that out. Since then, however, he’s been off doing his own thing after years of talking about “I’M HERE! ALL DAY! ALL THE TIME” stuff and now he’s breaking out.
And yeah, Randy did those things, but he barely disappeared from WWE shows. John, however, has been gone for some time, so he’s starting to feel more part-timer, which again was a big talking point for him.
I do appreciate you pointing out and reminding me of those things.
So what the hell happened to Alexa’s arm? That looked horrible, and then all of a sudden she was fine.
I’m guessing she’s one of those people that can pop things out of socket at will. I have a close friend that can pop his shoulder out and back in no problem.
She’s just double jointed. Up until I turned 28, I could get that exact same angle with my elbow. Up til I was 30 I could bend my pinky back til it laid flat on the back of my hand. You don’t even need to dislocate it. Some people’s joints just have a lot more play.
HHH and Vince watching the Lynch/Bliss match…
Becky goes full Pentagon Dark…
HHH: “Cero Miedo!”
Vince: “What did you just say?!”
HHH: “What a maneuver!”
+1
I love picturing HHH as a fanboy of wrestling from around the world.
I disagree with the worst for Alexa/Becky, that match was innovative and surprising – plus it rejected the Raw trope of distraction roll-up.
I thought the match was pretty good too.
That ZigZag/End of Days combo was awesome! Had to rewind it quick to see if again. Congrats to AmAlpha!