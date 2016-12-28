The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 12/27/16: The Alpha And The Omega

#WWE
12.28.16 1 day ago 37 Comments

smackdown-122716

Hey, Blue Team!

I’m still not sure what a Wild Card Final is, but I like it. This week’s Smackdown is another good show with their focus remaining on the wrestling. Not a Miz TV broadcast or a trip to the Ambrose Asylum in sight. There are a couple of miscues and a little sloppiness, but that doesn’t stop the majority of matches from being a lot of fun. The show also manages to provide some surprises, which are always welcome.

It’s the last Smackdown of 2016, and what a year it’s been for the blue brand. It changed networks, days, announce teams, names, it went live … it even became its own brand again. This year gave us James Ellsworth and Heath Slater’s family, it brought back Rhyno and Curt Hawkins, and almost brought back Shelton Benjamin. They made Naomi glow this year and presented The Miz with an opportunity to shine. Not to mention the addition of Talking Smack, and what a breath of fresh air that has been. And just imagine a year ago there being an episode of Smackdown where a title would change hands or one featuring the return of John Cena, let alone both of those in one night. Impossible.

Thank you for letting me guide you through the best and worst of Smackdown this year. Here’s to more “bests” than “worsts” in the new year.

It’s the holiday season. The time of year where everyone loves giving. So why not give the gift of snarky internet wrestling commentary, and take a moment to give The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live a share on your favorite social media platform. While you’re at it, follow With Spandex on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for December 27th, 2016.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWN LIVESMACKDOWN LIVEWWE

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 hours ago
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 6 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP