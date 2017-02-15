The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 2/14/17: Fifty Shades Of Bray

Hey, Blue Team!

I really enjoyed this week’s Smackdown Live. It’s starting to look like the build to this year’s WrestleMania could end up being much better than we’ve seen in the last two years. Still not sure how this year’s Mania is going to be, but at least we should have fun getting there. And getting there is a percentage of the fun.

I also enjoyed the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. That show, along with this week’s Smackdown Live, did a great job getting everything going in the direction of Mania. And boy am I happy that that direction includes something substantial for Bray Wyatt. Not that high profile matches between John Cena and The Undertaker weren’t substantial, it’s just now finally Bray is at a point where whether win or lose, he could still come out of Mania with momentum.

But Bray Wyatt’s character isn’t fully saved yet. We’re still in the infancy of turning it around. But if everything goes right in 2017, then Bray Wyatt’s best years could be just ahead of him. And when we look back at the end of his career, everything from WrestleMania 30 until last year’s Survivor Series can be chalked up to his “lost years.” And we never need to speak of them again …

The Road to WrestleMania is a long one. To help us down the highway, why not take a moment to give The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live a share on your favorite social media platform. While you’re at it, follow With Spandex on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for February 14th, 2017.