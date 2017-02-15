The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 2/14/17: Fifty Shades Of Bray

Hey, Blue Team!
I really enjoyed this week’s Smackdown Live. It’s starting to look like the build to this year’s WrestleMania could end up being much better than we’ve seen in the last two years. Still not sure how this year’s Mania is going to be, but at least we should have fun getting there. And getting there is a percentage of the fun.
I also enjoyed the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. That show, along with this week’s Smackdown Live, did a great job getting everything going in the direction of Mania. And boy am I happy that that direction includes something substantial for Bray Wyatt. Not that high profile matches between John Cena and The Undertaker weren’t substantial, it’s just now finally Bray is at a point where whether win or lose, he could still come out of Mania with momentum.
But Bray Wyatt’s character isn’t fully saved yet. We’re still in the infancy of turning it around. But if everything goes right in 2017, then Bray Wyatt’s best years could be just ahead of him. And when we look back at the end of his career, everything from WrestleMania 30 until last year’s Survivor Series can be chalked up to his “lost years.” And we never need to speak of them again …
And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for February 14th, 2017.
For me, I think it would be awesome to see Bray collect a few people as “followers” going into Wrestlemania. Maybe had almost a druid situation like Undertaker, all with lanterns and tattered clothing. Have them follow him to ring, then stand there admiring him as he steps through the ropes. As he blows out his lantern, all of theirs go out as well.
if this all does end with a triple threat can we just get harper and bray turning to randy and just beating the ever loving piss out of him for 10 minutes and then have bray nonchalantly pin him. bray and harper as super face anti establishment freedom fighters (what made the face version of the shield so great)? is that so much to ask? the next night they can show up to raw (assuming it will not be brand exclusive?) and retire goldberg and lesnar forever. create a fucking star for christ’s sake.
Once more, it goes without saying, but…fuck John Cena.
So Bray has been the champ for 3 days and already has more successful title defenses than 3 time Women’s champ Sasha Banks.
Did you just blatantly steal @AddMayne’s article title from last night’s thread?
I’ve already called David Otunga, Esq. and Drew Gulak for legal representation.
I’m suing for joke infringement.