The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 2/21/17: Slowlane

Overall, this week’s Smackdown Live was pretty good. There were a couple of glaring technical difficulties, both in front of and behind the camera, but for the most part it’s a thumbs up. We welcome back an old friend, the “you must defend your title within thirty days rule,” and say goodbye to our new friend, “logical Smackdown episode conclusions.”

But my main takeaway from Tuesday night is how Smackdown seems to be taking a detour on the Road to WrestleMania. They’re taking their sweet time revealing who exactly will be facing Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. I get the feeling that we’re going to be stretching for time until Fastlane, as we wait for Raw to catch up and put its final pre-WrestleMania pay-per-view in the rearview mirror.

Oh, and apparently AJ Styles is at the very least open to the idea that the Earth may be flat. How ’bout that. Y’learn something new every day.

here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for February 21st, 2017.