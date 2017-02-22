The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 2/21/17: Slowlane

Hey, Blue Team!
Overall, this week’s Smackdown Live was pretty good. There were a couple of glaring technical difficulties, both in front of and behind the camera, but for the most part it’s a thumbs up. We welcome back an old friend, the “you must defend your title within thirty days rule,” and say goodbye to our new friend, “logical Smackdown episode conclusions.”
But my main takeaway from Tuesday night is how Smackdown seems to be taking a detour on the Road to WrestleMania. They’re taking their sweet time revealing who exactly will be facing Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. I get the feeling that we’re going to be stretching for time until Fastlane, as we wait for Raw to catch up and put its final pre-WrestleMania pay-per-view in the rearview mirror.
Oh, and apparently AJ Styles is at the very least open to the idea that the Earth may be flat. How ’bout that. Y’learn something new every day.
And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for February 21st, 2017.
Nikki-Natalya was the best Smackdown women’s match since the brand split. Fight me.
Whatever floats your boat man. It didn’t seem that way to me.
I don’t have any problems with how the main event ended.
1- In kayfabe WWE refs are terrible. Of course they’re going to make a mess of this. They ruin everything. The entire point is to create a situation that has to be resolved by Bryan coming out and making a match for next week. Mission accomplished.
2- Getting a double elimination exactly right is hard, and a spot where I think we as fans absolutely have to actively suspend disbelief.
When I attended SDLIve a few weeks ago I was frustrated because they didn’t show the matches on the Titantron, thus making my floor seats pretty horrible (floor is good for being close to the action , bad for seeing shit). It seemed like they didn’t that for Nikki/Brie, if so a good choice, but now I’m salty.
Dolph’s promo was awful. The Usos’ was the best thing I’ve ever seen them do.
I thought the BR did a really good job of telling some bit of ongoing story with everybody involved. Beyond Mojo, everybody there served a purpose. (and Mojo’s purpose is basically just being a guy who might be something).
If this was a sign that American Alpha is dropping the Grand Amplitude as a finisher, somebody has to go to jail.
There’s no way that Randy is actually just not going to use his match at WrestleMania, right? Is he going to enter to protect Bray from Harper or something?
Low key best part of the show was when Bray was laughing on the Tron, Randy was staring the WHC up and down. The subtleties of this story has been great. And huge shoutout to SD since this stories been going on since, what, August? And it’s still going strong
I think instead of the refs shrugging going “I don’t know”. They should have been split 2 thinking AJ won, 2 saying Harper.
That “You talk too much ” moment with nikki and natie was the ABSOLUTE WORST. ” Good job ! ” ” Yea I got the angle right ? ” was louder than the commentary . Atrocious
