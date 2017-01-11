Hey, Blue Team!

If you’re reading this, you probably don’t watch Raw. I know you’ve chosen sides in this blood feud, and by reading this it’s clear you have sided with all that is blue. But still you may have heard, The Undertaker showed up on Raw this week to announce he will be in the Royal Rumble match. WTF Undertaker! I thought you were all true blue? What was that pre-Survivor Series pep talk all about? Team Smackdown won that match for you. And you repay us by showing up on Raw? Oh no, did Daniel Bryan trade you in one of his concussed stupors? Oh my god, did he send you to Raw for Jack Swagger? I know you’re both former World Champions, but still …

I clearly don’t know the rules of the brand split, but then again WWE doesn’t either so I guess I’m ok. Not only does The Undertaker not appear on this week’s Smackdown Live, but nothing else happens either. I guess too much stuff happened last week for anything of significance to go down this week. It feels like the WWE writing team only has enough time for things to happen on one show every week, so they switch back and forth. Last week, stuff happened on Smackdown, so this week stuff happened on Raw.

Oh, and JBL shows that he definitely doesn’t know how to Be a STAR when he spends an entire segment body-shaming a woman. Good times!

And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for January 10th, 2017.