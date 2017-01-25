Hey, Blue Team!

The WWE writing staff is on the Road to WrestleMania, and they accidentally left the script for Smackdown Live back at the office. That’s one possible reason why nothing happened on this week’s Smackdown Live. Well, I shouldn’t say nothing happened. John Cena did debut new merch.

Other than that though, they could have just gone straight from last week’s episode to The Royal Rumble without missing a beat. It continues their new pattern of every other Smackdown episode being good. Still, we get a great main event and a solid opener that made the show worth watching. I may have also enjoyed Carmella and James Ellsworth going shopping; I’m still not entirely sure though. It did make me feel … something.

