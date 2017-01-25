The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 1/24/17: Not Made For The Indies

#WWE
01.25.17 1 min ago

smackdown-012417

Hey, Blue Team!

The WWE writing staff is on the Road to WrestleMania, and they accidentally left the script for Smackdown Live back at the office. That’s one possible reason why nothing happened on this week’s Smackdown Live. Well, I shouldn’t say nothing happened. John Cena did debut new merch.

Other than that though, they could have just gone straight from last week’s episode to The Royal Rumble without missing a beat. It continues their new pattern of every other Smackdown episode being good. Still, we get a great main event and a solid opener that made the show worth watching. I may have also enjoyed Carmella and James Ellsworth going shopping; I’m still not entirely sure though. It did make me feel … something.

If complaining about Smackdown isn’t enough of me talking about wrestling for one week, lucky for you, I’m the guest on this week’s episode of the You Should Love Wrestling podcast, where I talk about why you should love Wrestling with Shadows.

It’s a new year and a new you, so why not make your New Year’s Resolution to take a moment to give The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live a share on your favorite social media platform. While you’re at it, follow With Spandex on Twitter and like us on Facebook. It helps us a lot.

And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for January 24th, 2017.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWN LIVESMACKDOWN LIVEThe Best And Worst Of WWE SmackDown LiveWWEWWE SMACKDOWN

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP