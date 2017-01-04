The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 1/3/17: CENA MAD!

Hey, Blue Team!
The WWE will make a tree fall in the forest if there’s someone there to see it. Last week, Smackdown Live finally did the unthinkable and beat Raw in the ratings. Smackdown Live was the #1 Sports Entertainment show on television. So now that people are finally watching Smackdown, the WWE has decided to finally start having things happen on it. I can say with absolutely no hyperbole that more things happened on this week’s show than happened on every episode of Smackdown between 2011 and 2014. Dolph Ziggler turned heel, the Intercontinental Title changed hands, there’s an epic contract signing where John Cena loses it … it’s a real fun show overall in spite of some cringe-worthy moments.
And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for January 3rd, 2017.
They kind of telegraphed the title change when the Miz opened the show, carrying a title belt that wasn’t covered in little WWE stickers.
The Ambrose comment about Maryse hitting harder than Miz makes sense. Miz is hiding behind Maryse and has left her alone in the ring with Ambrose. Dean saying that is a great way to get under the skin of cowardly-heel Miz. It makes more sense than Daniel Bryan screaming “You hit like a girl!” at Stephanie during the runup to WM 30.
Also….Renee & Dean should be “Renbrose” or “Younbrose”
Agreed, though why aren’t we saying Denee or Rean?
Denee….I like it.
I honestly have no problem with the Dean Ambrose “burn” saying Maryse hits harder than Miz. The Miz is a 220 lb + full time wrestler and Maryse is what, like 120 lbs and not a full time wrestler. To say that his girlfriend hits harder than him isn’t being sexist.
On the other hand, Maryse is a former Diva’s Champion, so her slapping non-wrestler Renee and Renee going down kind of says, there’s continuity there, she does hit harder than the Miz.
Exactly! A bit overly sensitive on this topic, I think.
I agree, this entire feud is based around Dean trying to get under Miz’s skin and this struck me as just another attempt to do that. And I think it’s kind of crappy to assume that Maryse hits just as hard as Asuka or Sasha? They’re both active wrestlers who train like crazy to do the things they do. Maryse is a valet who is in great, but much different shape. That’s like saying that Todd Philips punches should be roughly as damaging as Brock Lesnar’s offense. One person is trained to guide segments and manipulate audience reaction, the other is a trained violence expert.
Is it really a heel turn if you attack 2 dudes that no one cares about
I laughed. Then, softly reflected.
Oh the battles of Buckeyes that love Canucks
This show is really good, every week. This is still stunning.
-I hope Jack Gallagher takes some responsibility for all the slapping going on here. You’ve created a monster! If everyone starts hitting people with umbrellas next week, you know Gallagher is the zeitgeist-maker.
-Last year before the Rumble, Dolph attacked all his teammates after winning a tag match. This seems like a more committed turn and yeah, there’s a world where Ziggy paralyed that Survivor Series win into becoming a top face, but we’re not living in it. He’s a great heel and he hasn’t played one since the Del Rio double turn.
-As much as I love AA and they need to look strong, I hate that Breezango once again are just fodder.
-Talking Smack was, unsurprisingly, HOT FIYAH! Baron Corbin seems to fit the Steve Austin ideal of “Yourself, turned up to 11.” On Breaking Ground he was frustrated that he wasn’t the man already and that’s his character. He’s the best and not even Big Match John is a threat. D-Bry was hilarious and sympathetic in dealing with Carmellsworth. And Crazed Revenge Miz might be the best Miz of all.
Before Brock leaves Earth and high tails it back to Planet Brock (on a spaceship dream sponsored by Jimmy Johns), I want to see him and Baron clash.
Carmellsworth
Lazy show. Lazy write-up.