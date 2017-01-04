The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 1/3/17: CENA MAD!

Hey, Blue Team!

The WWE will make a tree fall in the forest if there’s someone there to see it. Last week, Smackdown Live finally did the unthinkable and beat Raw in the ratings. Smackdown Live was the #1 Sports Entertainment show on television. So now that people are finally watching Smackdown, the WWE has decided to finally start having things happen on it. I can say with absolutely no hyperbole that more things happened on this week’s show than happened on every episode of Smackdown between 2011 and 2014. Dolph Ziggler turned heel, the Intercontinental Title changed hands, there’s an epic contract signing where John Cena loses it … it’s a real fun show overall in spite of some cringe-worthy moments.

And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for January 3rd, 2017.