The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 1/3/17: CENA MAD!

#WWE
01.04.17 1 hour ago 20 Comments

smackdown-1317

Hey, Blue Team!

The WWE will make a tree fall in the forest if there’s someone there to see it. Last week, Smackdown Live finally did the unthinkable and beat Raw in the ratings. Smackdown Live was the #1 Sports Entertainment show on television. So now that people are finally watching Smackdown, the WWE has decided to finally start having things happen on it. I can say with absolutely no hyperbole that more things happened on this week’s show than happened on every episode of Smackdown between 2011 and 2014. Dolph Ziggler turned heel, the Intercontinental Title changed hands, there’s an epic contract signing where John Cena loses it … it’s a real fun show overall in spite of some cringe-worthy moments.

It’s a new year and a new you, so why not make your New Year’s Resolution to take a moment to give The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live a share on your favorite social media platform. While you’re at it, follow With Spandex on Twitter and like us on Facebook. It helps us a lot.

And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for January 3rd, 2017.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWN LIVESMACKDOWN LIVEwrestlingWWE

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP