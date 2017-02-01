Hey, Blue Team!

After four nights in Texas, Smackdown Live brings the Royal Rumble festivities to a close. This week’s show starts strong and ends strong, but probably could have been turned off in the middle. The middle of this show feels eerily similar to a lot of other recent Smackdown Live episodes, but there’s enough good wrestling on the show for the overall episode to fall more in the best category than the worst.

With only four hours of Smackdown to build to a three hour pay-per-view, it’s interesting to see how some of the storylines seem rushed as they try to cram them in between the Rumble and the Chamber. Where other storylines have seemed to come to a screeching halt as they try to stretch two more weeks of television out of feuds that felt like they should have naturally concluded at the Rumble.

Even though I enjoyed this week’s Smackdown Live, for the first time in months I felt that it wasn’t as good as Raw. Maybe that had something to do with a certain Samoan named Joe. Man am I bummed that Joe’s on Raw and not Smackdown. How much more exciting would that Elimination Chamber match be if Joe was in it? Though I’m not sure who he’d replace.

Oh ok, it’d be Baron Corbin. He’d replace Baron Corbin.

And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for January 31st, 2017.