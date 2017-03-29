The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 3/28/17: The End Of The Road

Hey, Blue Team!
As you all know, this weekend is one of the most important of the year for professional wrestling. I’ll be attempting to score front row tickets for both nights of New Japan’s G1 Special when they go on sale Saturday morning.
Also, Sunday is WrestleMania.
That’s right. It’s that time of year again. When non-wrestling fans who know you watch wrestling ask you questions like, “who’s gonna win the WrestleMania?” “are you excited Goldberg’s back?” and “will Hulk Hogan be there?” while you do your best to change the subject because of the shame. Oh god, the shame.
Good Smackdown Live this week. One of the better WrestleMania Go Home Smackdowns in recent memory. In the years between brand splits, the pre-Mania Smackdown was typically taped after Raw and served as basically just another WrestleMania pre-show. This year, we get an actual Smackdown episode.
The Road to WrestleMania is coming to an end, so why not take a moment to give The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live a share on your favorite social media platform. While you’re at it, follow With Spandex on Twitter and like us on Facebook.
And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for March 28th, 2017.
Remember way back in October, orton told a story about a snake and a man chasing a rabbit? The jist of the story is that the snake and man were both chasing the rabbit and the man got the rabbit, but when the snake saw the man he knew he could have them both if he just waited patiently. So the end of SD with the snake is a call back to all of this? With bray being the man and the title being the rabbit? If so that’s some long term story telling I didn’t know they were capable of also I’m aware this could just all the random but it’s fun to think on