The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 3/21/17: A Bunch Of Bellas

Hey, Blue Team!
Good Smackdown this week, if not a slightly inconsistent one. There are a couple of great matches and a lot of fun segments, but at the same time, a lot of stuff that feels rehashed and extremely unoriginal. But overall, I really enjoyed it. The tag team division hangs on for another week with a fantastic Usos/American Alpha match, The Miz and Maryse produce some solid sketch comedy, and the Wyatt/Orton feud takes another step in some direction. Wyatt appears to have some sort of black tennis racket with a red X on it that he places over Orton’s crotch. I don’t know what’s going on; you tell me.
And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for March 21st, 2017.
Maryse is Nikki’s gear…..*bites knuckle*
in*
The accent and the dark hair makes it seem like Aksana’s Final Form. Maryse really did a great job. My only regret was no more Brie Mode’s in the second part.
THIS IS WHY I NEED VELCRO SHOES
Err. Justin they DID show the interior car shot after the attack last week. We even commented on it in the discussion thread.
I was thinking Miz paid Tyler to dress up as Breezy Bella just to piss Cena and Nikki off. He knows they have no realistic chance of beating them, but he can’t resist fucking with someone. On the other hand Breezango may also have done it for their own accord…for basically the same reasons.
Corbin vs Orton was DOOOOPE.
And props for the Total Bella Porn Parody crack. It was right there and I completely missed it.
I hope every fucksteak from Brooklyn on Monday saw this and realized that’s what a wrestling crowd should sound like (and they didn’t just do what they were told, they deservedly shit on Shane).
If Shane’s going to get over AJ, I don’t love that it’s because he’s throwing suplexes (although anything’s better than his punches)- but I can’t get that worked up. No matter the result, this will do zero lasting damage to AJ.
Tyler Breeze was a rather obvious Rowan in the Bray segment, backstage during AJ’s walk to the ring, and the third most gorgeous Nikki of the night. That dude is going to have a job forever.
Oh yeah- and Corbin was SO Good. Since Randy’s started using that full-nelson slam it’s looked awful ’cause nobody gets up for it, and Baron got WAY up there for it (Randy didn’t exactly return the favor on the deep 6).
I have no idea why you start the review every week with a recap of the show.
The forklift was kinda dumb, but I enjoyed Dean’s “Hey, Corbin – are ya busy?” was pretty funny. I also like that people are coming out without their music, as Dean calling out Corbin directly almost seems like it would be more effective.