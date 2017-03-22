The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 3/21/17: A Bunch Of Bellas

Hey, Blue Team!

Good Smackdown this week, if not a slightly inconsistent one. There are a couple of great matches and a lot of fun segments, but at the same time, a lot of stuff that feels rehashed and extremely unoriginal. But overall, I really enjoyed it. The tag team division hangs on for another week with a fantastic Usos/American Alpha match, The Miz and Maryse produce some solid sketch comedy, and the Wyatt/Orton feud takes another step in some direction. Wyatt appears to have some sort of black tennis racket with a red X on it that he places over Orton’s crotch. I don’t know what’s going on; you tell me.

And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for March 21st, 2017.