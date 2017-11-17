The Miz Stopped By ‘TRL’ To Tear Apart Some Wannabe Wrestlers

E!

There is no greater reality show success story than The Miz — at least when it comes to the world of professional wrestling. Starting on MTV cornerstone The Real World at a very young age, Mike Mizanin cultivated an alter ego he called “The Miz,” who he based on his very real and very longstanding love of pro wrestling. Over the years, he became a mainstay of Real World alumni shows like The Challenge, while never losing sight of his goal of becoming a wrestler.

Miz eventually parlayed his MTV fame (or notoriety, at least) into a spot on Tough Enough, which was a competition within WWE Smackdown at the time. He managed to land a job with WWE in 2005, and he’s been with the company ever since. He’s been WWE Champion, main evented a WrestleMania, and is currently the secret ace of the entire company. Not too shabby.

As you’d expect, no matter how fancy the Miz and Maryse’s house may be, he’s never forgotten about or been embarrassed by his MTV roots. You may not be aware of this, but MTV recently brought back TRL, which for years was basically the hottest thing in the universe. Since they’re in search of some star power to stop by, they got the Miz to drop in and judge a “wrestling persona” competition.