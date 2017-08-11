The Rock Says Being Cut From The CFL Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Him

#NFL #The Rock #WWE
08.11.17 30 mins ago

Youtube

The Rock is one of the coolest and most honest celebrities out there. He’s also one of the most inspiring too. His journey to becoming the highest paid actor in the world has been a long one. It saw him go from being a college football player to a guy cut by the Canadian Football League, which led to his career in WWE where Dwayne Johnson became Rocky Maivia and later The Rock. After he accomplished all there was to do in WWE, he moved on to Hollywood where he’s become one of the biggest movie stars in the world. He may even run for President too, but that’s another story for another day.

Recently on Instagram, The Rock posted a video from Vancouver and talked about how he started his CFL career there and that being cut by the CFL was the greatest thing that happened to him. He shared this story:

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL#The Rock#WWE
TAGSCFLNFLthe rockWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP