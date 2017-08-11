The Rock is many things to many people: movie star, pro wrestling legend, television star, real big huge guy, cool dad, marketable celebrity, highest-paid dude on the planet, and fella who feels he needs to go to space to use Siri. Oh, and maybe he’s going to be the President of the United States soon. I mean, the guy can punch an earthquake in the face or whatever, so he’s as good a choice as any.
Last week, the man that some people know as Dwayne Johnson revealed on Instagram that he was “evolving” his iconic Brahma bull tattoo, which looked pretty cool in 1999, but is maybe slightly behind the times now. (Especially compared to his other, amazing quarter-sleeve of work on his left arm.) Some fans noticed the work already peeking up from his shoulder in older Instagram posts, suggesting that despite the video announcing he was getting work done, the process had already begun. Pretty sneaky, Rock.
Indeed, the big ol’ tattoo (which ended up being a complete cover-up, despite world famous tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado’s site claiming he doesn’t do cover-ups, but you always just do what the Rock tells you to do) took several sessions, and we can finally see the finished product. It is pretty incredible, and probably not at all what most people were expecting.
damn. that’s nice.
Looks like shit.
It’s all shit to you though, isn’t it?
Dude’s got a point — seriously, look at the crushed bone part of the nose, down and to the right of the eye socket. You can see the old bull tattoo peeking through clearly there. And if you hadn’t told me that was The Rock and the tatt was the profile of a bull, I’d have guessed it was a ghost horse.
Don’t get me wrong – the art’s very cool and the ink’s well done. And maybe there’s more to do…maybe it’s a work-in-progress at this point. But 22 hrs and you can still see that? cover-up? Not so good…
i saw that same one last year on a guy in Pomona
Epic tattoo
It kind of sucks. Like the originally at least screamed the rock. That second one looks like anyone could have it
he will never be able to find a job now.
Hi. Just here to say the tattoo sucks because that is what I do in the forums. Thanks.
The one thing I’ll ever quote from Kim K, “who wants to put a bumper sticker on a Ferrari “…..
That’s how I feel about tats.
And yet it seems like uproxx is cool with the rock becoming POTUS. lol. You just can’t at and trump and it is juvenile
Ugh *can’t stand