The Rock is many things to many people: movie star, pro wrestling legend, television star, real big huge guy, cool dad, marketable celebrity, highest-paid dude on the planet, and fella who feels he needs to go to space to use Siri. Oh, and maybe he’s going to be the President of the United States soon. I mean, the guy can punch an earthquake in the face or whatever, so he’s as good a choice as any.

Last week, the man that some people know as Dwayne Johnson revealed on Instagram that he was “evolving” his iconic Brahma bull tattoo, which looked pretty cool in 1999, but is maybe slightly behind the times now. (Especially compared to his other, amazing quarter-sleeve of work on his left arm.) Some fans noticed the work already peeking up from his shoulder in older Instagram posts, suggesting that despite the video announcing he was getting work done, the process had already begun. Pretty sneaky, Rock.

Indeed, the big ol’ tattoo (which ended up being a complete cover-up, despite world famous tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado’s site claiming he doesn’t do cover-ups, but you always just do what the Rock tells you to do) took several sessions, and we can finally see the finished product. It is pretty incredible, and probably not at all what most people were expecting.