It’s one thing to eat like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It’s another to eat like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and, well, look like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The wrestler-turned-actor-turned-president (?) consumes 5,000 calories a day, including 1,000 calories on cod alone, which honestly seems low considering the grueling fitness regime he willingly puts himself through.
The Rock shared his “Ultimate Workout” video, and I got exhausted just watching it. He does planks, he does rows, he does presses, he does tricep extensions, he does everything you do on January 2 (a day after signing up for a gym membership, a day before canceling the membership) at least five times a week. That’s the most impressive part of the video: The Rock’s sheer determination to hit the weights every day.
