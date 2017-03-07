Is The Rock The Biggest Wrestling Star?

The Rock Shared His Ultimate Workout Video, And It Again Proves He’s Not Human

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.07.17

THE ROCK

It’s one thing to eat like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It’s another to eat like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and, well, look like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The wrestler-turned-actor-turned-president (?) consumes 5,000 calories a day, including 1,000 calories on cod alone, which honestly seems low considering the grueling fitness regime he willingly puts himself through.

The Rock shared his “Ultimate Workout” video, and I got exhausted just watching it. He does planks, he does rows, he does presses, he does tricep extensions, he does everything you do on January 2 (a day after signing up for a gym membership, a day before canceling the membership) at least five times a week. That’s the most impressive part of the video: The Rock’s sheer determination to hit the weights every day.

