The Rock’s Oldest Daughter Plans On Being A Pro Wrestler Someday

The Rock has made us all swoon a time or six as a result of … well, for many reasons. But quite often, we need to highlight his extreme and egregious acts of adorable dadding. He has a tiny toddler that the internet just can’t get enough of. And he can’t get enough of doing amazing things for her. Like dress up as an enormous Pikachu.

Dwayne Johnson’s oldest child, however, missed out on all that rampant internet attention. (Which is almost assuredly a good thing.) Simone Garcia Johnson, who is now 16, was born in 2001 to Johnson and his first wife, Dany Garcia (with whom he is still a business partner as co-owners of Seven Bucks Productions). She’s currently attending high school in Fort Lauderdale, and is about to make her most public appearance to date, serving as a Golden Globes Ambassador.

You may remember that role as “Miss” or “Mr. Golden Globes,” the previous term for the cadre of sons and daughters of Hollywood A-listers who present winners with their awards at the annual Golden Globes ceremony after their names are read. The old moniker has been abandoned for next year’s ceremony, but regardless, Simone will be handing out the hardware in January.