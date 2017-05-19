Picture it: Philadelphia. 2000. N*SYNC’s It’s Gonna Be Me was simply another Billboard hit and not a meme, whale tails (thongs) flourished in the wild, and the generational gap between politicians and youth voters was wider than the flare on Christina Aguilera’s jeans.

Al Gore and George W. Bush were deep in their respective Presidential campaigns, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was working overtime to champion voter education and registration for young people. ….wait, what?

As America is abuzz over the idea of Dwayne Johnson eschewing his film roles and occasional WrestleMania appearance for his chance to run the country, let’s take a look back at the time he helped become the people’s champion…of voter registration, that is.