The Rock, The Republican National Convention, And How A WWE Champion Smacked Down The Vote

#Politics #WWE
05.19.17 30 mins ago

Picture it: Philadelphia. 2000. N*SYNC’s It’s Gonna Be Me was simply another Billboard hit and not a meme, whale tails (thongs) flourished in the wild, and the generational gap between politicians and youth voters was wider than the flare on Christina Aguilera’s jeans.

Al Gore and George W. Bush were deep in their respective Presidential campaigns, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was working overtime to champion voter education and registration for young people. ….wait, what?

As America is abuzz over the idea of Dwayne Johnson eschewing his film roles and occasional WrestleMania appearance for his chance to run the country, let’s take a look back at the time he helped become the people’s champion…of voter registration, that is.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#WWE
TAGSDWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSONPoliticsRepublicansWWE

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 1 week ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP