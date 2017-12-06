Getty Image

The Rock has pretty much done it all. That’s hardly an exaggeration. Dwayne Johnson has been the biggest pro wrestling star in the world, the highest-paid actor alive, and the world’s sexiest man. He’s also probably going to be the President of the United States someday … or at the very least, people are never going to shut up about the fact that he SHOULD be.

He might also hold the title of BUSIEST man alive. He’s currently producing a bunch of projects, working on Ballers, promoting Jumanji, feuding with his Fast and Furious co-stars, and IMDb says he currently has 18 films in various stages of development or production. Eighteen. And somewhere in there, he’s still finding time to get completely ethered by apathetic children.

But there’s one accolade that Johnson has yet to receive: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We got the word last year that he would get his star in 2017, but now we might actually know the date. He’s getting it in just under the wire!