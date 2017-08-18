The Rock Knows His Role In ‘WWE 2K18,’ And Now So Do We

08.18.17

Video game company 2K is in full promotional gear ahead of WWE 2K18‘s release. We know about the John Cena special edition, and 47 of the Superstars you’ll be able to play as after the game’s release on October 17th. Early Friday, 2K announced that the in-game soundtrack was executive produced by none other than former WWE World Champion Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

