There’s Going To Be A Musical About Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, So Here’s Our Dream Cast

#The Muppets #The Rock
01.20.18 3 hours ago

Youtube

News has come to our shores via Metro that there is going to be a musical in London based on the life of everyone’s favorite future Idiocracy-made-flesh Presidential candidate, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Said musical debuts next week, and it is a raucous affair with dance numbers, Shakespearean overtones, a character named “Emperor Trumpus,” and a puppet version of The People’s Champ called The Fairy RockMother. As it has always been my dream to stage a professional wrestling version of Hamlet, this is one thousand percent up my alley.

The idea of having the Brahma Bull appear in felt form feels like we need to take a moment and take stock of the puppets we feel would be perfectly cast in the role of our favorite WWE Superstars. (Muppets only, of course.)

