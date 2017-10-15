Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Pro wrestling inspired touchdown celebrations in football are nothing new. (Cricket inspired celebrations? That would be new.) In Week 6, Detroit Lions wideout Golden Tate punctuated a highlight reel worthy touchdown with the most electrifying celebration the NFL’s seen all year.

The NFL’s clip of Tate’s 45-yard touchdown doesn’t give the celebration itself its due, but it’s the real star attraction. We get Tate performing The People’s Elbow on a helpless football. Flashier and more effective than trying to lock on the Sharpshooter, Tate made the right call with his brand of sports entertainment.

BAH GAWD! He gave that football the People's Elbow (cc: @TheRock) pic.twitter.com/MZkrtkB3of — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 15, 2017

America’s premier Tyrese album analyst Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson saw Tate’s homage to his signature move and quickly weighed in with his take on Tate’s performance.