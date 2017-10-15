The Rock Approved Of Golden Tate Celebrating A Touchdown By Doing The People’s Elbow Onto A Football

#NFL #The Rock
10.15.17 55 mins ago

Pro wrestling inspired touchdown celebrations in football are nothing new. (Cricket inspired celebrations? That would be new.) In Week 6, Detroit Lions wideout Golden Tate punctuated a highlight reel worthy touchdown with the most electrifying celebration the NFL’s seen all year.

The NFL’s clip of Tate’s 45-yard touchdown doesn’t give the celebration itself its due, but it’s the real star attraction. We get Tate performing The People’s Elbow on a helpless football. Flashier and more effective than trying to lock on the Sharpshooter, Tate made the right call with his brand of sports entertainment.

America’s premier Tyrese album analyst Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson saw Tate’s homage to his signature move and quickly weighed in with his take on Tate’s performance.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL#The Rock
TAGSGolden TateNFLthe rocktouchdown celebrationsWWE inspired touchdown celebrations

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP