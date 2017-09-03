It’s not exactly easy to travel around unnoticed when you look like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. (Even Superman puts on glasses every now and again, y’know?) Thankfully for The Rock and his swelling legion of die-hards, meeting fans is something the wrestling legend is quite fond of doing. Remarkably sweet Rock + fan interaction ahoy!

In a video he uploaded to Instagram, the action hero shared a meeting he had with a series of fans he spotted on the side of the road. Kicking off the clip with commentary joking about how he’s a “delusional, self-centered, 18 karat Hollywood assh*le,” The Rock greets the collection of well-wishers with a friendly hello and the offer of a serenade. Recalling how it went down, he shared that the girl doing some Sam Cooke in the clip drove home how special of a connection you have with people when you’re a famous figure.

“The girl who started singing to me, drove 7hrs to meet me,” wrote The Rock. “After we took a pic, I gave her a hug and she started crying and said she’ll never forget this moment for the rest of her life. She actually compared it to a story Ive told about when I met Muhammad Ali years ago. Beautiful moment. Thank you @ayatt7 for the words.

Gotta say stuff like this will always be the best part of being famous. And free waffles.”

As you can see from the photo below, it was clearly a very touching moment.