10 Times Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Won The Internet

Watch The Rock Go To Space In This Epic New Apple Commercial

07.24.17 7 mins ago

Serously, is there anything Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can’t do? He stars in Hollywood blockbusters as well as HBO comedies at the same time. He kills it on late-night TV and launches clothing lines with ease. It’s legitimately possible he’ll be running for President of the United States of America in 2020. And now, he’s done launched himself into space.

Well, sort of: The Rock is the star of Apple’s newest commercial, a mini-movie titled Dominate The Day, in which he sets off to accomplish everything on his “life goals” list with the help of his good friend Siri.

