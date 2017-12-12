The Rock Surprises Fans With News That He Will Be A Father Again

Getty Image

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is an extremely busy guy, with movies, television series, and being extremely “on” at all hours of the day. But in between everything, he has found the time to become a new father. Johnson made the announcement via Instagram with some help from his youngest daughter Jasmine:

“@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby… “And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. Only dude. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The Instagram post was accompanied by a picture of Jasmine and a sign saying she’ll be happy to finally be the boss.

He also praised his 16-year old daughter Simone Johnson for her role as the first Golden Globe Ambassador, formerly known as Miss Golden Globe. The Rock even praised her early rise to help with the nominees on Monday morning:

What a morning for our ohana!

Very proud of my first born @simonegjohnson carrying the torch for our industry’s #GoldenGlobes as the first ever #GoldenGlobesAmbassador.

I’m also super impressed this 16yr old got up at 2am this morning to get ready — a full 2hrs before her maniac papa bear dad gets up to workout.

Not a bad time for the Johnson family ahead of the holidays and the release of Jumanji in theaters.