Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a very busy man, but the former WWE Superstar turned world’s biggest movie star took some time on Thursday to write a lengthy Facebook post in response to recent comments made by Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank about Donald Trump.

Plank praised Trump for being a “pro-business president” and said he was a “real asset to this country” in an interview with CNBC. That statement has elicited a response from many of Under Armour’s athletes. NBA star Steph Curry made his disagreement with Plank’s support of Trump clear with his response, while Kent Bazemore was more supportive of Plank’s sentiment about Trump. Johnson, who endorses Under Armour as well, joined Curry on Thursday afternoon in offering a dissenting opinion to Plank’s statement.