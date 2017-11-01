Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hasn’t participated in an actual, proper WWE match since his second “Once in a Lifetime” matchup with John Cena at Wrestlemania 29 back in 2013.

While it’s been four years since then, The Rock has been a pretty regular participant in Wrestlemania’s since. Whether he’s drinking beer with Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan, bringing Ronda Rousey out of the crowd to scrap with The Authority, or fending off the Wyatt Family with John Cena, The Rock tends to find himself in the building and participating in some way.

Because he’s always kind of around, The Rock pops up in rumors almost every year. The problem is movie producers aren’t too keen on allowing Hollywood’s biggest star to risk injury in actual wrestling matches anymore. That doesn’t mean it’s still not fun to come up with dream matches for The Rock, and it also is something he still thinks about. At a recent Comic Con Q&A session over the weekend, he was asked who he’d want to have a match with on the active roster and he listed three names.