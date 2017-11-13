The Shield Reunion Will Finally Happen (Again) On WWE Raw

#WWE Raw #WWE
11.13.17 49 mins ago

Youtube

The Shield is back together! Finally! We think!

At least WWE seems to think so, because they have advertised a huge match for Monday night’s edition of Raw. We noted last week that Roman Reigns was cleared to return after dealing with a serious case of the mumps illness over the last month. That illness caused Reigns to miss WWE’s original Shield reunion plans at TLC because Reigns was replaced on that card by Kurt Angle. That match was a 3 on 5 match with Angle getting the win for the team.

On this week’s Raw, The Shield trio of Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will team up to face their rivals including Intercontinental Champion The Miz and new Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. I say new because on last week’s Raw, Cesaro and Sheamus won back the Raw Tag Team Titles from Rollins and Ambrose due to a distraction from The New Day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSTHE SHIELDWWEWWE RAW

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP