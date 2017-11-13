Youtube

The Shield is back together! Finally! We think!

At least WWE seems to think so, because they have advertised a huge match for Monday night’s edition of Raw. We noted last week that Roman Reigns was cleared to return after dealing with a serious case of the mumps illness over the last month. That illness caused Reigns to miss WWE’s original Shield reunion plans at TLC because Reigns was replaced on that card by Kurt Angle. That match was a 3 on 5 match with Angle getting the win for the team.

On this week’s Raw, The Shield trio of Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will team up to face their rivals including Intercontinental Champion The Miz and new Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. I say new because on last week’s Raw, Cesaro and Sheamus won back the Raw Tag Team Titles from Rollins and Ambrose due to a distraction from The New Day.