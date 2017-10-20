The Best Wrestler From Every State In The Union, Part 1

UPROXX.com

Welcome to the first installment of our newest recurring feature, where we will attempt to identify the very best professional wrestler ever to come out of every state in the union. (And the District of Columbia as well, why the hell not?) As you’ll soon see, some of these decisions will be clear no-brainers, while others will be much more difficult. By the time we get to the end of the road, you’ll be seeing just how difficult it is to declare one pro wrestler the ultimate representative for a given birth state.

There’s a lot of criteria, as you can imagine, that goes into determining what constitutes the “best” wrestler from each state. It’s about popularity, notoriety, the performer’s place in wrestling history, and of course, all of the intangibles. Ultimately, “best” is a subjective opinion in most cases, but we attempted to look at every wrestler’s career as a whole.

And yes, sometimes there will be slim pickings for a state, and trying to comb through the names in a given territory might read like like Tony “The Creamster” Pensacola remembering all the brothers and sisters from the Cagefest of ‘09. But we’ll do the best we can.

So come along with us, because this is promising to be an extremely fun and illuminating journey through wrestling history, and across our great nation.