Austin Aries is currently recovering from a gross eye injury, but he’s still on WWE television, contributing color commentary to cruiserweight matches on Raw and 205 Live and being his typical annoying, wonderful self. Thea Trinidad, who wrestled as Rosita in TNA and popped up on NXT this year to wrestle Asuka, just so happens to be in a real-life relationship with “The Greatest Man That Ever Lived.” And According to Thea, Aries can be just as grating in person as he is on television … until you get to know him, of course.

Inquisitr brings us this great quote from Thea from her recent appearance on the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast:

“We had a talent meeting [in TNA]. I’ll never forget this because I wanted to punch him in the face, but we were having a talent meeting and I was talking to Bubba [Ray] Dudley. I was finishing my last sentence, and right when the meeting was starting, I hear somebody shush from behind me. And he was like, ‘shhhh.’ And I was like, ‘Who the [heck] is shushing me?!’ I was like, what? I don’t know what it is. You can tell me like, hey, settle down. But when you shush me? For some reason that’s like [shut up] in my ears. So, right away, I turned around with this anger, and I was like [to Austin], ‘Who the [heck] are you to be shushing me?!’ And he’s like, ‘Oh. I’m just kidding. The meeting is about to start and I was just messing with you.’ And I was like, okay, okay. Whatever. I’ll mess with him later. And then, he had a really great match… and we just started talking after that, and everything just kinda happened. But it all started from a shush.”

“Wanting to punch Austin Aries” is a surprisingly common sentiment among people who only have a first impression of the guy to go on, but you have to imagine that’s exactly how he prefers it. There’s a reason he’s so good at portraying smug and cocky, after all. But let this be a lesson to everyone looking for true love: it’s possible for someone to overlook a bad first impression. Hope for us all!