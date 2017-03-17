Tinashe Will Open WrestleMania 33 With ‘America The Beautiful’

YouTube

An annual tradition at WrestleMania is to have a pop star or legendary singer open the show with a rendition of “America the Beautiful,” I guess because WWE was in on the ground floor of realizing that the national anthem is kind of unfun and tough to sing and corny? I dunno, there are probably reasons. In recent years, John Legend and Fifth Harmony have done the honors, but legends like Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles have opened past WrestleManias. I know, right?

On Friday, WWE announced that this year’s “America the Beautiful” performer will be pop star Tinashe.

If you’ve listened to the radio at any point in the past couple years (and no worries if you haven’t; the radio isn’t really a thing anymore), you’ve almost certainly heard a Tinashe song. She had a huge hit with her debut single “2 On” in 2014. You know; this one:

Believe it or not, though, Tinashe actually started out as a child actor. Her earliest gigs were voice acting roles on the beloved and meme-dispensing Arthur series, and she had a part in Akeelah and the Bee and a recurring role on Two and a Half Men. She’s been more or less full-time with her music since dropping her debut album in 2014, and just this week, she dropped a new track, “Flame.”

Here is the full press release from WWE: