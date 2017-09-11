WWE’s Titus O’Neil Has Signed A Slew Of Celebrities To Titus Worldwide

#Anthony Bourdain #WWE
09.11.17 1 hour ago

We gotta admit: Despite having a pretty cruddy 2016 (grabbing the boss’ arm on live TV will do that to you), Titus O’Neil has been doing his damnedest to make 2017 a win. The Titus Brand has morphed into Titus Worldwide, giving the man a legitimate stable on WWE TV that even tasted gold with Akira Tozawa’s brief Cruiserweight Championship reign.

All of a sudden, everyone wants to be in Titus Worldwide. Sasha Banks has been dropping hints (and riding in cars) with the Titus Worldwide squad, so she might end up in the fold sooner than later. Rapper Wale joined up with O’Neil & Co. back in July. And a few weeks ago, none other than Anthony Bourdain joined up as Titus Worldwide’s official chef:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Anthony Bourdain#WWE
TAGSanthony bourdainLL COOL JTITUS O'NEILWWE

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP