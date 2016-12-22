Celebrate The Holidays With A Broken Matt Hardy Singalong

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The last couple of episodes of Impact Wrestling for the year will be mostly recap/clip shows before the new tapings begin in earnest next month, but there will at least be some new content on those shows. Most notably, of course, in the form of delectable new Broken Hardys segments.

As you can see in the clip above (which is a sneak preview from next week’s episode, featuring the Hardys’ New Year’s celebration), the Broken brood is still the best at holidays, which we learned from their Halloween and Thanksgiving shenanigans. The centerpiece of the bit is Matt’s singalong of his favorite carol “The 12 Days of Deletion,” but for my money, the vignette absolutely tops out with Vanguard-1 and Señor Benjamin sharing cojitos.

Some people are likely starting to get burned out by the Broken Hardys, as with all good things in wrestling, eventually you get too much of it. But not me. I’m still in, baby!

A happy Deletemas to all! May you all receive xylophones, extraordinary or otherwise!