Celebrate The Holidays With A Broken Matt Hardy Singalong

#TNA
12.22.16 2 days ago 3 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

The last couple of episodes of Impact Wrestling for the year will be mostly recap/clip shows before the new tapings begin in earnest next month, but there will at least be some new content on those shows. Most notably, of course, in the form of delectable new Broken Hardys segments.

As you can see in the clip above (which is a sneak preview from next week’s episode, featuring the Hardys’ New Year’s celebration), the Broken brood is still the best at holidays, which we learned from their Halloween and Thanksgiving shenanigans. The centerpiece of the bit is Matt’s singalong of his favorite carol “The 12 Days of Deletion,” but for my money, the vignette absolutely tops out with Vanguard-1 and Señor Benjamin sharing cojitos.

top-me-off-hombre

Some people are likely starting to get burned out by the Broken Hardys, as with all good things in wrestling, eventually you get too much of it. But not me. I’m still in, baby!

A happy Deletemas to all! May you all receive xylophones, extraordinary or otherwise!

TOPICS#TNA
TAGSIMPACT WRESTLINGMATT HARDYTNA

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP