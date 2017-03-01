Maria Kanellis And Mike Bennett Have Also Left Impact Wrestling

#TNA
03.01.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

YouTube

Impact Wrestling has probably had better weeks, all things considered. Drew Galloway left the company on Sunday, and Matt Hardy followed shortly after (and has almost certainly been joined by his brother, Jeff.)

Even though Impact is getting ready to film television for March in one of their marathon taping weekends, and even though incoming new heads of creative Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantel are about to fully take over for the first time since Impact ownership changed hands, things appear to still be rocky as far as the roster is concerned.

On Tuesday, PWInsider reported that Maria Kanellis and her real-life husband, “Miracle” Mike Bennett, are leaving the company as well. What makes this news particularly interesting is that less than one week ago, WrestleZone reported that the couple would be re-signing with TNA on one-year deals. It’s unclear whether that report was just in error, or if things fell apart disastrously in the past week. Given some of the unsavory details that have come out regarding the Hardys’ contract dealings, this is a pretty bad look.

Granted, Maria and Bennett aren’t the biggest names on the roster, and Kanellis loudly proclaimed last year that she is likely leaving wrestling for good soon. Still, Impact can’t keep leaking talent like this and intend to make strides forward and change the perception of the company, which is what they claim they want to do in 2017 and beyond.

TOPICS#TNA
TAGSIMPACT WRESTLINGMARIA KANELLISmike bennettTNA

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP