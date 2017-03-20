YouTube

Just a couple of week ago, New Japan’s Tomoaki Honma suffered an absolutely horrifying neck injury during a match and was briefly paralyzed. He has sense regained all sensation and use of his limbs, and the early word was that the 40-year-old vet had every intention of returning to the ring.

This weekend, Honma penned a post on New Japan’s English-language website and made his plans for an in-ring return crystal clear, in addition to issuing an in-character challenge to the man who accidentally injured him, Jado.

Hi everyone, it’s Kokeshi.

First of all, I want to apologize for causing everyone so much worry after what happened at the match in Okinawa. Jado’s DDT that match was definitely the hardest one I’ve ever felt. After it hit, I noticed I couldn’t feel anything below my neck. I could hear everyone rush to my side, but I couldn’t hear my own voice. I tried to speak, but nothing…Then little by little, things went black. “Ahhh, guess this is what it’s like, crossing the river Styx,” I thought. That’s when I heard a voice calling me. It was an enlightening experience to say the least. I’ve been able move my feet and hands quite a bit since then, but currently I’m still paralyzed from the neck down. So the staff is kindly typing this journal entry for me. While my body may be what it is now, I’m getting better day by day. I’ll focus on my rehabilitation and be back in the NJPW ring for sure. Nothing can quell this burning desire I have to get back in there.

Pro wrestling is not broken or at fault here. This was simply an accident between two professionals. To Jado,

I don’t know if you read these journals, and I don’t know if I should say this or not… but I’ll say it anyway: I’m coming back stronger than before, tanner than before, more oiled up than before! You’ll see me standing before you Jado, so just you wait! I won’t lose, ever! I’ll be back in the ring to tell you all, “Kokeshi is happy! All together now, let’s be happy!”

It’s good that Honma’s spirits appear to be completely uninjured. But “tanner than before?” That sounds extremely dangerous. Please be careful with your tanning regimen, sir. Things can get out of hand very quickly.