The Five Most Outrageous ‘Total Bellas’ Moments Of The Week

Previously on Total Bellas, JJ was a garbage dump of human and got separated from his wife, Daniel Bryan was a jerk and wanted to keep Brie from doing a maternity photo shoot, and Brie was a jerk to John Cena because he didn’t have free time to move to Phoenix and help with her pregnancy. I’m sure people will be jerks less this time around!

And now, the five most ridiculous, bizarre, and baffling moments of the season two premiere of Total Bellas.

JJ is the worst, Part 2

This week, JJ and Lauren are still separated, and JJ takes the next step in any trial separation: moving into Nikki Bella’s villa with her, and instructing her not to tell anyone else about the separation, especially their mom and Brie. We later learn this isn’t because they can’t keep a secret; it’s because he knows they won’t take HIS side, because they’re JERKS.

Later, when the Bella family (sans Lauren and baby) all take a much-needed(?) vacation in Lake Tahoe, the truth finally comes out, and JJ is adamant that he doesn’t want to stay together just because they have a baby, because that’s what their parents did, and it sucked. He also believes that time apart and no therapy will really help.

That’s as may be, but late in the episode, the whole family comes over to Nikki’s villa, and Lauren is acting like nothing is amiss, because of COURSE JJ hasn’t told her that everyone in the room is now fully aware that they’re separated. Great job, JJ. You’re abysmal.

(JJ also gets negative points for advocating staunchly in favor of the flat brim while talking to John Cena.)

Villa room service

Speaking of Nikki’s ridiculous Arizona villa, it’s even more ridiculous than we thought last week, because it isn’t just some rented, extravagant mansion; it’s in some sort of villa/resort complex, where you can just order room service for all your meals. As Hemingway and Fitzgerald once observed, the rich are different from you and me; they have more money.