Our long national nightmare is nearly over. After just another month or so of no episodes of Total Bellas or Total Divas, we will have some episodes of this glorious, wondrous reality show franchise. Sure, the last season of Total Divas wasn’t REAL great, but there was a lot of Paige and Eva Marie weirdness to have to sift through.

We’ve already known for a while that there were shakeups coming to the Total Divas cast (understandably), and we had an idea of who those new cast members might be. We’ve also known for a while that Total Bellas is set to return in September, because Nikki Bella told us so, and who is she to want to lie about that sort of thing?