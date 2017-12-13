See What’s Coming Up On ‘Total Divas’ With This Exclusive Mid-Season Tease

12.13.17 2 hours ago

E!

By now, you’re all sick and tired of my insistence that Total Divas is the greatest television show of all time. And while that is objectively, empirically true, I will save you from my gushing (mostly) and just let you know that we’re now up to the midway point of season seven, the season where Rusev met a baby pig.

While the show remains extremely good (and even more so with the infusion of new cast members Alex Bliss, Nia Jax, and Carmella), the holidays are nearly upon us, which means the show will be going dark for the next couple weeks while everyone spends time with their family or whatever.

So the sad news is no new Total Bellas for the remainder of the year, but the GREAT news is that there’s a mid-season teaser here to get you pumped for what’s still to come in season seven.

Around The Web

TAGSTOTAL DIVASWWE Total Divas

Best Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

and 12.13.17 36 mins ago
Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 3 hours ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 3 hours ago
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 4 hours ago 3 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 4 hours ago 2 Comments
The Worst Songs Of 2017

The Worst Songs Of 2017

12.12.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP