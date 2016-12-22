‘Total Divas’ Recap: The Telltale Smart

E!

Trinity is in Vancouver filming her first movie, The Marine 5: Semper Final Chapter. The other members of her bizarrely-outfitted copgang are the Social Outcasts!

Remember the Social Outcasts? Well, they’re back, in movie form. Bo Dallas looks like every Lorenzo and every Lamas got together and had a baby with all the members of Winger. It’s great that every week, Trinity getting cast in the movie means less and less, because more and more WWE people keep showing up in the film.

Brie and Bella re renting a home in Southern California, and they are wanting their privacy because Nikki is here and they’re trying to MAKE THEM BABIES Y’ALL.

After a rousing game of ping-pong, Nikki and Brie start arguing about which of their puppies is smarter, so they look up tests to check canine intelligence. Josie is doing great at these tests, but Nikki accuses Brie and Bryan of DOG CHEATING. Brie talks about how Nikki is competitive to a fault, and when they were kids, Nikki won a mutton busting competition and STILL brags about it to this day. Mutton busting, in case you didn’t know, is a children’s rodeo competition involving sheep racing, and it cracks me up every time I remember the Bella Twins had a cowboy childhood a lot like the one I had. They had outfits with more fringe, though.

Renee, Lana, and Rusev go out to a country bar and they try to teach Rusev how to line dance. IT IS EXACTLY AS WONDERFUL AS YOU EXPECT.

Rusev talks about how the line dancing is better in Nashville, and Lana says he’s always talking about how he’s a Nashvillian for life. Rusev agrees, trying to do his best Southern accent (it is a bad accent) and insisting he was born and raised in Davidson County. Any time Rusev is on screen, my eyeballs turn into giant hearts, I’m sorry. Like, for example, when they do a weird couples gesture in Renee’s face as she recoils in horror and asks, “IS THAT A THING YOU GUYS DO?”