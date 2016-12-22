‘Total Divas’ Recap: The Telltale Smart

Welcome back to the Total Divas recaps! You can find our recap of the season six premiere right here if you need to get caught up, and you can find ourTotal Bellas recaps over here.
On with the show!
Trinity is in Vancouver filming her first movie, The Marine 5: Semper Final Chapter. The other members of her bizarrely-outfitted copgang are the Social Outcasts!
Remember the Social Outcasts? Well, they’re back, in movie form. Bo Dallas looks like every Lorenzo and every Lamas got together and had a baby with all the members of Winger. It’s great that every week, Trinity getting cast in the movie means less and less, because more and more WWE people keep showing up in the film.
Brie and Bella re renting a home in Southern California, and they are wanting their privacy because Nikki is here and they’re trying to MAKE THEM BABIES Y’ALL.
After a rousing game of ping-pong, Nikki and Brie start arguing about which of their puppies is smarter, so they look up tests to check canine intelligence. Josie is doing great at these tests, but Nikki accuses Brie and Bryan of DOG CHEATING. Brie talks about how Nikki is competitive to a fault, and when they were kids, Nikki won a mutton busting competition and STILL brags about it to this day. Mutton busting, in case you didn’t know, is a children’s rodeo competition involving sheep racing, and it cracks me up every time I remember the Bella Twins had a cowboy childhood a lot like the one I had. They had outfits with more fringe, though.
Renee, Lana, and Rusev go out to a country bar and they try to teach Rusev how to line dance. IT IS EXACTLY AS WONDERFUL AS YOU EXPECT.
Rusev talks about how the line dancing is better in Nashville, and Lana says he’s always talking about how he’s a Nashvillian for life. Rusev agrees, trying to do his best Southern accent (it is a bad accent) and insisting he was born and raised in Davidson County. Any time Rusev is on screen, my eyeballs turn into giant hearts, I’m sorry. Like, for example, when they do a weird couples gesture in Renee’s face as she recoils in horror and asks, “IS THAT A THING YOU GUYS DO?”
Big E needs his own show
I have yet to read the article, I just wanted to confess my eternal love for King Rusev and Lana for that first picture.
Rusev looks like an amalgam of Hillbilly Jim and Hacksaw Jim Duggan doing Hunter’s DX pose. He’s the best!
Eff you, WWE if you ever want me to boo Rusev. Not happening.
NIKKI SCORED A 133 TO BRIE’S 99.
One of those scores is completely believable. The other is not…
An IQ of 133 is in the 98.6%.
Nikki scored a 113, most certainly NOT a 133.
But this article was written by someone that thinks the phrase is the, “cat is out of the back.”
Out of Sight!!! Out of Sight!! Out of Sight!!
Axel looks like he’s auditioning for the Eric Young role in Sanity. I refuse to believe any result of that gang that doesn’t end in them accidentallly killing each other.
Cesaro and Big E are both great for this show.
Rusev could show the footage of him and Lana on Total Divas and it’ll make him THAT much more of a babyface. “YOU WANT TO BREAK THAT, ENZO?! YOU WANT TO BREAK MOST BEAUTIFUL MARRIAGE IN WWE?!!”
As much as I miss Jonathan and TJ I am OVERJOYED by the presence of Rusev on the show. And more of Nattie’s Sister Wife Cesaro, please.
I’m looking forward to Big E becoming the least likely member of the extended Hart family
Real IQ tests don’t ask you questions like “Who was POTUS during the Civil War?” I seriously question any “IQ test” in which either of these women score any better than a 95.
“Next week: Paige wears a snake! And maybe suffers a neck injury. Probably not because of the snake, though.”
I’d be happy to volunteer to say otherwise.