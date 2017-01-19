‘Total Divas’ Recap: What Happens In Vegas Is Stupid In Vegas

E!

Last time on Total Divas: Paige was uncertain about her future following a neck injury, Maryse fell in love with a huge tub of Nutella, Bryan got a job opportunity with WWE, and Lana’s plans for her dream wedding keep sounding more and more like a nightmare.

You can find our recap of the season six premiere right here if you need to get caught up, and you can find our Total Bellas recaps over here.

On with the show!

We begin in glorious Las Vegas, where WWE is doing a live event at UNLV. Backstage, Naomi, Renee, and Lana are discussing Lana’s impending bachelorette party in “The Windy City,” Las Vegas. Naomi is looking forward to a club with glow sticks (IT’S A SHOOT, EVERYONE. SHE LOVES TO GLOW), but Lana warns that no one should tell Rusev about the wild-ass, baller-ass party they’re about to have.

At a nail salon, Nikki and Brie are getting their manicures in before the ESPYs, which John Cena is hosting. Not sure whether you’d heard. Nikki and Brie are a bit weirded out, because the entire damn family will be on the red carpet for the ESPYs. GOD MOM, STOP EMBARRASSING ME IN FRONT OF SLAM MAGAZINE.

Back backstage, Lana is talking about how much she loves Rusev, because, I mean, come on, he’s Rusev. But also because she’s been screwed over by men a lot before, and now Rusev is as wonderful and as much of a prince of a gentleman as you’re imagining.

Later, the ladies all check into the Palms, where Lana reveals she booked the “Hardwood Suite” for her and Rusev as they gear up for their dueling bachelor and bachelorette parties. The Hardwood Suite is a 10,000 square foot suite with a basketball court in it. Everyone is suitably blown away, and Renee shows off her sick handles.

Rusev’s friends are in town, obviously hanging out and playing basketball in hotel robes. RUSEV’S BEST FRIEND IS JODY KRISTOFFERSON (who is making is Total Divas debut, obviously).