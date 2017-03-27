‘Total Divas’ Will Finally Return From Hiatus After WrestleMania 33

Senior Editor, Sports
03.27.17

Twitter

Season 6 of Total Divas has really been an up-and-down affair. It has featured some of the most overtly “well, that isn’t even a little real” moments of its entire run, but it also has Rusev and Lana, as well as Miz and Maryse. But mostly, Rusev and Lana being the greatest couple ever has been the clear highlight of the season.

Unfortunately, the midseason finale dropped way back at the end of January, with the cliffhanger ending that the WWE Draft was about to begin. How could we possibly wait to find out what happened in July of 2016?! We heard back in February that they

Now, at long last, we finally have a return date for the back end of the sixth season. Total Divas will return to E! on Wednesday, April 5. And we have a teaser trailer!

Things we apparently have to look forward to:

  • Nikki’s comeback
  • Paige’s injury
  • Naomi’s “Feel the Glow” repackaging
  • EVA MARIE’S SUSPENSION

Hell yes. The first half of this season was WAY too short on Eva Marie, so let’s get that back on track, please? How deep will Jonathan’s V-necks be to deal with her unfortunate suspension? So deep that you don’t even know.

Thanks for coming back, Total Divas. We missed you so.

Around The Web

TAGSTOTAL DIVAS
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP