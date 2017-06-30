Who’s In And Who’s Out For Season Seven Of ‘Total Divas’

This news is a bit of a tease, because season seven of Total Divas won’t be dropping for months. Total Bellas season two is supposed to debut in September, so we have that to get through, but filming is already reportedly underway for season seven of the greatest show to ever be broadcast, Total Divas. We already had an idea of a couple of women who will be new cast members in the upcoming season, and it’s hard to come to terms with, but Eva Marie is almost certainly done with WWE.

On second thought, given this latest round of news on which cast members are expected to leave and who will be taking their places, maybe it’s GOOD that we’re finding out so early. It will give us time to mourn. And mourn we will need to do, because if this report is accurate, we’re truly looking at the end of an era here.

In addition to this week’s great news that Tyson Kidd will be back on camera for season seven, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that three cast members are out, and three are in. Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss are expected to join the show, as previously reported, and will be joined by Carmella. The additions of Carmella and Bliss come with the expectation that their significant others — Big Cass and Buddy Murphy, respectively — will appear on the show.

And the women leaving the show will be Eva Marie, Paige, and Renee Young. None of those three are a big shock, but it still hurts to have Eva and Paige leave after being with the show for the entirety of the run so far. And yes, none of the new additions will make up for no return of Alicia Fox, but at least we still have Naomi and Jon Fatu.

