E!

The greatest show of all time is once again back, and as much as I love Total Bellas, it just can’t ever hold a candle to the flagship show. The season seven premiere of Total Divas is in the bag, and we’re here to tell you all about it.

Previously, on Total Bellas: Nikki got engaged and retired, and Brie had a baby. So we’re picking up right were we left off there, because previously on Total Divas, Eva Marie and Paige got suspended and left forever, and everything else happened a super long time ago.

Let’s do it to it!

They Got Spaghetti

E!

Trinity and Jon are back, baby! At this point in the timeline, Naomi is Smackdown Women’s Champion and Jon is Smackdown Tag Team Champion, and they’re both busy as heck with their life on the road. They’ve also moved to Pensacola to be closer to family. Naomi is upset that there’s no time for romance and relaxation, so Jon takes her out to a drive-through. When she voices her displeasure, he keeps boasting “THEY GOT SPAGHETTI!” which is definitely how I will try to convince someone something is actually cool when it is lame from now on.

Later in the episode, he tries to romance it up by taking her to a historic lighthouse, before finally making things right by donning a chef’s hat and apron and cooking her spaghetti from scratch at home and surprising her with a nice dinner, at the end of which they of COURSE Lady and the Tramp it. I’m choosing not to pay attention to the shoehorned sitcom coda where Trin discovers the to-go boxes, because Jon faked cooking the lovely meal. THEY GOT SPAGHETTI.

Nia And Alexa Are The Best, As Promised

E!

There are three new cast members this season, but we only really got introduced to two of them this week, for reasons that become very apparent by the end of this episode. Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss are introduced via Alexa griping at Nia, followed by Nia not really knowing how to introduce herself in the talking head interview, followed by her immediately name-dropping that she’s related to the Rock. These two, as you well know, are a treasure trove of facial expressions and delightful bickering and inflections. I absolutely cannot wait to see more of them on this dang show. We’ll get back to Alexa and Nia in a moment here.