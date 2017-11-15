Maryse Plans A Far-Too-Elaborate Sleepover In This Exclusive ‘Total Divas’ Clip

This season of Total Divas is off and running, and proving right out of the gate that it’s the real shining gem of the Total franchise. We’re already deeply in love with new cast members Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Carmella, and we know the best is yet to come.

To that end, while we anxiously await Total Divas each and every Wednesday night, we’re lucky enough this week to be treated to a short, exclusive clip from episode three, courtesy of E!.

In this clip, Carmella and Big Cass stop by Chateau MarMiz to visit with Maryse and Miz (hence the name), and suddenly find themselves confronted with the fact that they’re expected to spend the night for an overly elaborate sleepover. It’s sort of like the first act of The Overnight in the span of about 90 seconds.

I honestly feel awful for poor Maryse, who is in need of a new Divas bestie now that Eva Marie has left the show. And this must be awkward as all hell for Carmella and Cass, but on the other hand … yo, a free, private taco down. You KNOW that Cass is capable of downing some serious ‘cos.

I dearly hope the sleepover ends up happening, but we’ll have to tune in Wednesday night to find out if it does.

