The Most Outrageous ‘Total Divas’ Moments Of The Week

YouTube

Previously on Total Divas: I got tricked into thinking it was the mid-season finale and that we wouldn’t have any more episodes for a while. Whoops! This show runs all the way through Jan. 31 without a break! Apparently.

Oh, and also previously, Nattie became the worst person in the history of mankind by tossing Lana’s stuff off a cliff for no good reason, and the “TO BE CONTINUED” cliffhanger ended with Lana cussing and banging on Nattie’s door in Mexico.

So let’s buckle up for the most ridiculous, wonderful moments from season 7, episode 7 of Total Divas.

Lana Apologizes When She Doesn’t Have To And Nattie Treats Her Like Sh*t For It

E!

So this week’s resolution of last week’s cliffhanger has Nattie denying she took Lana’s phone, and then Lana sleeping it off. In the morning, Alexa Bliss visits Lana and talks her through it, while Nattie and Nikki go to the beach and retrieve Lana’s things. As expected, it wasn’t so much a cliff that Nattie tossed the things off of. More of a gentle dune. They retrieve Lana’s luggage and take selfies with her phone, and Nattie gives them back to Lana.

At communal breakfast, Lana apologizes to Nattie and tries to explain why she is the way she is, but Nattie cuts her off and says this isn’t the time or place, because if she wants to apologize, she should do it in private. This is absolute horsesh*t for a whole lot of reasons, but let’s just recap Nattie’s timeline, actions, and reasoning here.

Natalya:

Had an hours-long public fight with Lana, in front of all of their friends, ruining everyone’s good time repeatedly, regardless of the impetus or who “started” it

Talked repeatedly about how she would beat up Lana for real if Lana stepped to her

Stole Lana’s things and threw them off the side of a hill

Denied stealing those things or doing anything with them

When Lana stepped to her — FOR STEALING HER THINGS — Nattie ran and locked herself in her room, despite her repeated boasting that she would legitimately kick Lana’s ass

Still denied taking Lana’s things

Returned Lana’s things without apologizing for doing it

When LANA chose to apologize to HER and ALL OF THEIR FRIENDS for actions that affected EVERYONE, Nattie declined her apology and said it didn’t have to do with anyone else, and suggested that Lana’s apology had the potential to ruin everyone’s day.

What an absolute disgrace.