Triple H Did A Very Cool And Selfless Thing For Kevin Owens

#Triple H #WWE
Sports Writer
10.30.17

WWE is still reeling from a spell of horrible timing and personal problems that resulted in multiple last-minute scheduling and card changes. WWE’s viral infection problem owned most of the headlines because it directly involved WWE’s TLC card earlier this month. With Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt out, A.J. Styles had to step in and have a match with Finn Balor while WWE Raw GM Kurt Angle made his in-ring WWE return to replace Roman Reigns as the third member of the shield.

In addition to the viral infection chaos, though, SmackDown superstar Kevin Owens had to abruptly return home from WWE’s Live Event tour in Chile due to personal reasons.

Thankfully, for both Owens and his family, he was back on SmackDown last week. We’re hopeful that whatever forced Owens to return home so abruptly is firmly in the past.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Triple H#WWE
TAGSKEVIN OWENSTRIPLE HWWE

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP