WWE is still reeling from a spell of horrible timing and personal problems that resulted in multiple last-minute scheduling and card changes. WWE’s viral infection problem owned most of the headlines because it directly involved WWE’s TLC card earlier this month. With Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt out, A.J. Styles had to step in and have a match with Finn Balor while WWE Raw GM Kurt Angle made his in-ring WWE return to replace Roman Reigns as the third member of the shield.
In addition to the viral infection chaos, though, SmackDown superstar Kevin Owens had to abruptly return home from WWE’s Live Event tour in Chile due to personal reasons.
Thankfully, for both Owens and his family, he was back on SmackDown last week. We’re hopeful that whatever forced Owens to return home so abruptly is firmly in the past.
