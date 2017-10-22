twitter.com/DanielRavelo9

In a pretty bizarre string of bad luck, WWE has been forced to make dramatic changes to their schedule in October. There is some sort of viral infection spreading throughout the locker room, and as a result, Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt have been removed from WWE TLC on Sunday. WWE has replaced their missing TLC pieces with Kurt Angle and A.J. Styles which is as b-a-n-a-n-a-s as it sounds.

On top of the major changes made to the TLC card that forced Styles off the SmackDown Live schedule, Kevin Owens announced via Twitter that he had to return home for personal reasons, leaving the SmackDown roster incredibly thin heading into their Live Event tour in Chile.

I’m not sick. I’m not hurt. My family needed me home. Thank you to @WWE & the fans in Argentina & Chile for their support and understanding. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 21, 2017

The Chile tour needed something, and Triple H announced on Saturday that he would be Chile’s something.